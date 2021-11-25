Hyderabad: Ganja worth Rs 3 cr seized, 5 held

The city police on Thursday arrested an inter-state ganja peddling gang and seized 1,820 kg of contraband from them. The seized ganja is estimated to be of Rs 3 crore worth.



Based on a specific information, the Rachakonda police intercepted a vehicle and seized the ganja that is being smuggled to Maharashtra from Sileru in Visakhapatnam. Cases were registered against the five people of the gang who were arrestedby the police.

Rachakonda Commisoner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat will disclose the case details in a press conference at 3 pm.