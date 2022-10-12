Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles to set up Rs 400-cr refinery near city

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd, a joint venture of Golden Agri International (GAR), Singapore, and maker of edible oils under Freedom brand will set up a refinery near here with an investment of Rs 400 crore.

Managing Director of Gemini Edibles Pradeep Chowdhry met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Wednesday and conveyed the investment decision. Rao welcoming the decision said the government would extend all possible cooperation to the organisation.

The minister said that the State had already set in motion four revolutions under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekar Rao (2nd Green Revolution, Blue Revolution, Pink Revolution, White Revolution).

Telangana has set itself ambitious goal of cultivating oil palm in 20 lakh acres, thereby embarking on a yellow revolution. He opined that the new investment of Gemini Edibles would play an important role in increasing oil output from Telangana and will also help local farmers.

Chowdhry highlighted that the proposed unit was the beginning of the yellow revolution in Telangana, which will see many such units coming up in the near future. The unit will not only provide employment to more than 1,000 locals, but will also support many oilseed farmers across the State.