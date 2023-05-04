Hyderabad: GHMC Council meeting ends without any discussion

Hyderabad : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s sixth council meeting on Wednesday ended abruptly with the zonal commissioners and HMWSSB officials walking out.

Later, speaking to the media, GHMC Zonal commissioners charged the BJP corporators of addressing HMWSSB officials in a disrespectful manner in the council. Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha said the way the corporators addressed the officials in the meeting was unfortunate. She said the corporators barging into HMWSSB office on Tuesday and dumping silt there was inappropriate.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said the language used by BJP members was wrong as the council meeting was being held to resolve public grievances and not to disrespect officials. Earlier at the meeting, which was adjourned by the Mayor, she said the zonal teams are working hard to solve the problems of 4,846 colonies in the city along with representatives of Colony Residential and Slum Area Federation for quick resolution of public grievances. The Mayor said more than 360 teams are working.

A high-level committee has been formed to prevent dog bite incidents. Based on the committee recommendations the GHMC will inspect the animal protection centres run by the civic body and take appropriate measures to establish infrastructure and take preventive measures of dog-bite cases, as per the instructions of the committee and in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board. For beautification of lakes and ponds in the city, many organisations have come forward as a part of CSR. The Mayor said in the first phase, works on 25 ponds would be taken up and 18 in the second phase. A total of 43 ponds would be beautified, with strengthening of embankment and waste water diversion.