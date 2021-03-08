X
Hyderabad: Girls' team from city lifts throwball trophy

Highlights

Nizampet: The girls team of Hyderabad won the cup for the seventh Telangana State sub-junior district throwball championship held at Nizampet on Sunday...

Nizampet: The girls team of Hyderabad won the cup for the seventh Telangana State sub-junior district throwball championship held at Nizampet on Sunday.

The championship was conducted for under 16 years by the Sangamithra School in collaboration with Nizampet and Ranga Reddy throwball Association.

The chief guest for the programme was Kalyan Chakravarthi, Managing Director of Technozence, and the special guest was Dr Arunasubba Rao, a Limca book record holder, and D Nageshwar Rao Principal of Sanghamitra School was also present on the occasion.

The championship was held for boys and girls, Ranga Reddy girls' team were the runner-up and girls' team from Mechchal achieved the third place.

Ranga Reddy boys' team also won the championship cup whereas Nizamabad boys' team were the runner up and Hyderabad team of boys achieved third place in the competition in the finals.

The girls' team of Hyderabad beat Ranga Reddy girls team by making 12 points out of 15.

