Hyderabad: Goa Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that Goa, with its unique cultural and tourism identity, holds a special place in the country. She emphasized that the beautiful beaches and serene natural locales of Goa make it one of the most sought-after tourist destinations for nature lovers, both from within and outside the country.

Addressing the Goa Statehood Celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan here, Tamilisai highlighted the similarity between Goa and Telangana State (formerly Hyderabad State), as they were not liberated on August 15, 1947, and had to wait for a few more years for their Independence.

Furthermore, the Governor commended the significant contribution made by the Goan community in the development of Hyderabad city and Telangana. She acknowledged that Goans living in Hyderabad have greatly enriched the culture and unique diversity of the state.

She urged all participants to engage in the initiatives launched by the Raj Bhavan aimed at contributing to the comprehensive development of the tribal people in the state. The event included personal experiences shared by a couple of representatives from the Goan community and captivating cultural performances showcasing the vibrant traditions of Goa, held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

The participants were also served with a variety of delectable Goan dishes, reflecting the culinary heritage of the State.