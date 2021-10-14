Hyderabad: Government hospital inaugurated in Ameerpet

The newly built Community Health Centre under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan has been inaugurated in Ameerpet by the Union Minister Kishan Reddy and minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Thursday. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was also inaugurated at the hospital premises.

The 50-bed hospital spread over 9,451 sft contains advanced facilities such as array of diagnostic facilities that include ECG and X-ray, operation theatre, oxygen beds and other services including out-patient are made available to the public. The hospital was built at a cost of Rs 4.53 crore.

On the other hand, BJP leaders staged a protest against leaving the Kishan Reddy's behind on the plaque. They alleged that the name of Union Minister should be included on the front on the inaugural plaque according to the protocol.

A mild commotion has been prevailed near the hospital. Following this, the police swung into action and dispersed the activists of both the parties.

