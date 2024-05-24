Hyderabad: Government move on fee regulatory panel dashes parents’ hopes

Hyderabad : The Telangana State government's recent decision to establish a school fee regulatory committee beginning in the 2025–26 academic year has disappointed many parents.

They are urging the State government to issue an ordinance for the upcoming 2024–25 academic year to regulate tuition fees and other charges imposed by private schools across the State.

Parents feels that they will not get any relief even in the upcoming academic year. They believe that if the State government implements a rule preventing private schools from increasing fees until a committee is formed, it will help bring a systematic approach to regulating unnecessary charges imposed by the schools. This will ensure that quality education remains accessible to all.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a parent, said, “Our hopes have been crushed. We were expecting the State government to establish a regulatory committee for private schools starting this academic year.

Instead, they have planned to form the committee next academic year (2025–26). It would be better if they at least issued an ordinance now to control not only tuition fees but also other expenses such as transport, books, library charges, and lab charges. This would give parents a little hope.”

G Murali, a member of the Hyderabad School Parents Association, said, “We are frustrated with repeatedly requesting the Education department on this issue. We have been fighting for many years, but no concrete solution has been provided. Despite this, the government is planning to form a committee starting next academic year.



I don't think any committee will ever come into existence; the statement made by the government was just to appease parents.”



Kishore, another parent, stated, “Disappointed with the government’s decision on fee regulation, especially as admissions are still in progress for the upcoming academic year, I believe the State government should implement a rule that private schools should not increase fees or hike any other expenses for the 2024–25 academic year.”

