Hyderabad: Government recruits staff at TIMS, Gandhi hospital

Hyderabad: Director of Medical Education G Ramesh Reddy on Tuesday informed that medical staff has been recruited at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and Gandhi Hospital on outsourcing basis.

"The State government has established TIMS hospital on June 2, 2020 and sanctioned certain posts on contract basis, outsourcing and on deputation basis for a period of one year. A notification was issued for filling up of 499 posts on contract basis for which 13,090 applications were received for various cadres.

Based on the new Presidential Order and as per the merit and roaster system applicants were selected. But unfortunately 50% of vacancies could not be filled up. Thus, there is a need to fill these posts to combat the pandemic of Covid-19," the DME said.

The State government had sanctioned certain posts on outsourcing basis at Gandhi hospital for a period of four months for Covid-19 patient care purposes. But those posts could not be filled up as there was poor response from the applicants and only 19 Medical Officers were filled up. At present, the government gave permission to give sanction for one year.

In this scenario, the government called 1:5 applicants for the second phase of TIMS vacancies and Gandhi hospital vacancies on an outsourcing basis from the pool of applications. Initially, the applicants were selected based on Zonal System, Merit and Roaster for TIMS vacancies on contract basis on July 3.

The remaining non-selected candidates in the list for TIMS were selected next day for Gandhi hospital vacancies on outsourcing basis with prior intimation to them following Merit, Roaster and Zonal system.

Accordingly, the selected candidates are reporting at TIMS on contract basis and at Gandhi hospital on Outsourcing basis. All the candidates knew the details before they were selected, the DME said in a press release.