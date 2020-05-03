Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greets journalists

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended greetings to the media fraternity in Telangana on the occasion of 'World Press Freedom Day'.

In a statement, she said the theme of this year's World Press Freedom Day 'Journalism without Fear or Favour' is very much apt in the weird conditions prevailing throughout the world.

"I appreciate all the journalists from the bottom of my heart for the bold, determined, and constructive role played by them in the challenging times of Covid-19." She said, journalists defied all the odds not only to give useful and accurate information about Covid-19 and its spread but also to instill the self-confidence among the people.

She said, "I sincerely wish that the journalists shall play a role of catalyst in the development of the nation duly maintaining neutrality and continue to work like a bridge between people and the government."