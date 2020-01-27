Hyderabad: Graduation ceremony of SILT Bootcamp held

Madhapur: A graduation ceremony during the conclusion of the Bootcamp of Social Impact Leadership Transformation (SILT) by the Hyderabad-based Social Enterprise, SoCh for Social Change was held at the State Art Gallery Auditorium here on Saturday.



Speaking on the occasion Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said, "The British High Commission is looking forward to work with all the graduated participants in the felid of social change and I hope together we will bring some changes and come up with some new ideas."

Amala Akkineni Tollywood actress and an animal welfare activist said, "The participants have gone through a reflective and enriching process to find their space in the sector. And I am sure they will go on to become great leaders and change-makers in society."