Hyderabad: Group-I preliminary test held smoothly

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission successfully conducted the Group-I preliminary test on Sunday. 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the preliminary test. Meanwhile, students who appeared for exam found papers to be tough and lengthy.

As per release, 3,80,081 candidates had applied for Group-I prelims and 2,86,051 candidates appeared for the recruitment test at 1,019 test centres across the State. After Telangana formation, this is the first-time Group-I exam is conducted. The Commission will complete the scanning of OMR sheets in eight working days following which it will be uploaded on the website www.tspsc.gov.in and a preliminary key released.

After releasing the preliminary key, we will receive objections, if any, on the key. An expert committee will decide the final key. If all goes well, the results will be released in less than two months," said a senior official.

According to the candidates, the majority of the questions in the paper were indirect, analytical and statement based. The question paper covered the subjects of international relations, geography, disaster management, environment, sciences and S&T, social and economic development, polity, economic and social development, current affairs, Indian history, governance, Telangana policies, Telangana history, Telangana geography, and mental ability and logical reasoning.

The question paper was tough but I felt that this is the correct way of conducting the exam then only the deserving can be qualified. I am very confident that group -1 exam, said Chandrasekhar Reddy, a candidate.