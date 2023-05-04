Hyderabad: GUV attends C20 Samajshala Summit

Hyderabad : Sewa International, the International Coordinator for C20 Working Group: Sewa: Sense of Service, Philanthropy and Volunteerism, organised a C20 Samajshala in Gachibowli here, along with Seva Bharathi Telangana with delegates including CSO and CSR leaders. C20 India, one of the official engagement groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) around the world to voice people’s aspirations to the world leaders in G20.

Chief guest Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry said “As we come together as a group, I'm reminded of the incredible power of community. When people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives come together, we have the ability to achieve great things. It is a moment of pride as India presides over the presidency of the G20 forum for the first time in 2023.

The G20 Presidency also heralds for India the start of "Amrit Kaal," a 25-year period commencing from the 75th anniversary of its independence on August 15, 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence. As the largest democracy in the world, and the fastest growing economy, it will be a significant milestone as it seeks to find practical global solutions for the benefit of all and embody the idea of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "the world is one family."”

DM Kiran, Sous Sherpa, G20 said “the C20 provides us with opportunities to network with other civil society organizations from around the world. This can help NGOs to form partnerships and collaborate on projects and initiatives. Also, this will raise awareness of the issues we are working on and attract funding and support”.

Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha Ramakrishn Math, Hyderabad spoke on the ethos of Seva, and how ‘Seva Bhaava’ – doing every act of philanthropy or volunteering with a sense of service, and with deep gratitude for the opportunity, and with humility, is the foundational value that Bharat can offer to the world over.C20 Samajshala is an initiative which will engage different sections of society to spread awareness about volunteerism.

Swathi Ram, Director, Sewa International, said the deliberations at these meet-ups will serve as sources to generate the C20 Policy Pack and C20 communique, which will contain the policy recommendations that will be launched at the C20 Summit in July 2023. C20 events in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Coimbatore and upcoming events in Ranchi, Chandigarh, Silchar and Bengaluru are part of the events being hosted for the same. Under India's G20 presidency, the Civil 20 remains committed to advocating evidence-based policy recommendations, providing a golden opportunity for all Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice people's aspirations to G20 world leaders. Philanthropists, CSOs, social entrepreneurs, academicians, media leaders, and senior social leaders were present.