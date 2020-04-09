Hyderabad: Hafez Baba Nagar now a containment cluster

Hyderabad: Following the death of a 70-year-old woman and as 14 persons who came into contact with her tested positive, the GHMC turned the area of Hafez Baba Nagar under Chandrayangutta circle into a containment cluster and also declared as red zone the 1-km radius of the house where she succumbed. According to reports, recently, a septuagenarian died due to Covid-19 and the primary contacts of the women including her tenants in Baba Nagar tested positive and the house was turned into quarantine zone with 'Home Under Quarantine' sticker pasted at the entrance.



On Wednesday night, Bandlaguda MRO Farheen Shaik along with other officials visited the area and initiated quarantine procedure. "The police were deployed and asked the locals not to come out from their houses or else the police will take strict action against them," informed the official. When The Hans India reporter visited the area the total area was barricaded. Each and every bylane was closed and policemen were deployed. According to them, none of the locals is being allowed to come out, except when it is absolutely necessary.

Delhi travel history

According to Shirley Pushyaragam, the GHMC Deputy Commissioner (Chandrayangutta circle), the woman who died was a resident of Pahadishareef and recently moved to her son's house in Baba Nagar. The son is reported to have a travel history of Delhi. "After she died, her primary contact along with their tenants numbering a total of 14 reported positive, including 2 contacts in Barkas area," she added. The DC informed that as soon as the women died, the entire area was disinfected and the house placed under quarantine and containment cluster norms were being enforced with spraying of disinfectants on daily basis.