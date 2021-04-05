Hair saloons, Dhobighats, laundries get free power supply in Telangana

Adarsh Nagar: The Telangana government has announced free power supply to all saloons, laundries and Dhobighats up to 200 units a month.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken the decision following representations from Nayee Brahmins and washermen communities.

Officials said that free power supply would be provided to all establishments right from village level to the State capital.

The new facility would give a relief to these communities to overcome the burden of power bills. Currently, the saloons and the laundriescome under the commercial category.

The Chief Minister instructed the top officials concerned to enforce the government decision with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was entrusted the responsibility of the implementation of free power supply.