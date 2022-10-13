Hyderabad: Hardships for Bolarum-Turkapally road travelers

Hyderabad: Motorists and pedestrians plying on the Bolarum-Turkapally stretch are facing a nightmarish experiences for the past many weeks as the road has several potholes. Vexed with the poor condition, a few locals took up the issue on Twitter and requested GHMC to take up repair works as soon as possible.

As the road is always waterlogged, commuters are facing hardships. "We have many times complained to the concerned officials, but all fell on deaf ears, "said Sekhar Reddy of Bolarum.

"The lanes are testing our driving skills. Any wrong move may be fatal if we are trailed by heavy vehicles. For the past many weeks we are suffering. Why this part of the area is always neglected. The GHMC is only giving temporary solutions whenever we complain; no permanent solution is been provided," said M Rohan, another resident.