Hyderabad: Harish inaugurates JITO Corona Care Centre

Hyderabad: Harish Rao, the Minister for Finance, Government of Telangana, inaugurated the 100-bedded JITO-Corona Care Center at Hotel Manasarovar The Fern at Chiraan Fort Club in Begumpet here on Monday.

The centre would start functioning from Wednesday offering services for isolation and treatment for asymptomatic & mild COVID- 19 patients. The facility is in association with Mahavir Hospital & Research Center.

The charges would be Rs 28000 to Rs 35000 for 7 days which is inclusive of meals, medication, basic kit, treatment and stay. JITO is a global body works with the motto of seva, knowledge and economic empowerment. It has inaugurated 15 such centers across the country.

Harish Rao said, "Handle Corona patients with patience and humanity. Currently, such a situation is missing in many hospitals."

The JITO-CCC will have three doctors and nurses 24x7 stationed in the premises. It will have an Emergency Backup arrangement with Super Specialty Hospital. It is equipped with an Oxygen Facility for emergency usage. Personal & Medical Kit will be provided on Admission.

Round the clock Doctors / Nurses / Ambulance services, will be made available. All day in-house vegetarian meals include breakfast, lunch, hi-tea. Dinner will also be provided. In case some need Jain food, the same will be arranged on demand. Occupancy will be provided on a single or twin sharing basis.

Manoj Dugar, chairman of JITO, Hyderabad Chapter, said it is a community service project. We unitedly want to help fellow citizens in this hour of crisis. JITO has 15,000 members all over the world he shared.

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a worldwide body of Jains committed to spiritual awakening to perpetuate the Jain principles of non- violence, noble charities among others for a peaceful world with compassion towards all living beings.