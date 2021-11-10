  • Menu
Hyderabad: Harish Rao gets Health portfolio

State Finance minister T Harish Rao will hold the portfolio of Medial and Health. An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: State Finance minister T Harish Rao will hold the portfolio of Medial and Health. An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was holding the Health portfolio after Eatala Rajendar was removed from the Cabinet in May this year. Official sources said the CM entrusted Harish Rao with the responsibility of streamlining the health department in the wake of strong criticism that it failed in providing care to people during the Covid crisis and also to provide treatment to dengue patients.

Also, the medical infrastructure was also not upgraded in the State since the formation of Telangana. The government recently decided to construct multi-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad and other parts of the State to ensure free medical facility to the poor.

