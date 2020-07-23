Hyderabad: Harish Rao, now a member of GoM in GST council

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao has been inducted as member into the Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the IGST settlements to the States. Harish replaced Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy as the member of GoM constituted by GST council.

The GoM comprising ministers from seven States was reconstituted with partial modifications on Wednesday. According to officials release from the GST council, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is the Convenor and the GoM has Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chhattisgarh Commercial Taxes Minister TS Singh Deo, Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Tamil Nadu Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar and Harish Rao as its members.

