Hyderabad has best infrastructure for industries: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said that Hyderabad has been in the front runner compared to other cities in India for having the best infrastructure for setting up Industries. The IT Minister on Thursday inaugurated the Digi Tech facility of Callaway Golf Company, a global leader in golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment in Hyderabad.

The Callaway Golf Company has set up its digital tech facility at the cost of Rs 150 crore at Hitec City, here and it will employ about 300 people. Speaking on the occasion, KTR thanked the management of Callaway Golf Company for choosing Hyderabad as their destination for the operation of its activities in India and promised that the State government would continue to extend its support for their activities.



Stating that Hyderabad has been rated as the best city to live for five years in row from 2015-20 by Mercer, KTR said that the State capital has an enabling infrastructure and is home to many marquee names here. Google, Apple, Microsoft, Uber, SalesForce, Micron, Qualcomm and several others are operating from the city.