Hyderabad: Heavy rains lash city, yellow alert by IMD

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rains lashed different parts of the city the inundating majority of the areas across the city on Wednesday.



Many parts of the city including Kukatpally,Balanagar, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Ameerpet and Charminar witnessed heavy rains causing water pooling on roads/low lying areas, tree and electric poles fall, disturbance in water, electricity supply across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning warning in isolated pockets of Telangana till July 19 and a yellow alert for heavy rain in Hyderabad.

According to data from IMD, 87.8 mm of rain was registered at Kukatpally followed by 77.5 at Balanagar, 62.5 at Begumpet and 60 mm at Balaji Nagar in Kukatpally.

A call for restricted movement and a necessary advisory may be issued by the municipal corporation for displaying warnings and necessary action for clearing roads by the DRF teams will be carried across the city.

In a bulletin released by the IMD states that heavy rains will also be experienced in Adilabad, Komarambheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Mahaboobnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, and a few other TS districts.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also released a list of the areas that received the maximum amount of rainfall from 8.30 am to 2 pm on Wednesday.