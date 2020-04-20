Hyderabad: Helpline does yeoman service to senior citizens

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set up an exclusive toll-free number – 14567 –for welfare of senior citizens and disabled citizens during the lockdown. Around 240 senior citizens benefited from using the helpline number in the lockdown.

"The helpline is being handled by the state women and child welfare department (WCWD) with the support of Tata Trust and works for 11 hours a from 8 am to 7 pm, in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. They will facilitate required assistance to senior or disabled citizens who reach out to them on the helpline," said B Saida, an Assistant Secretary to Government Telangana.

"We have observed a small rise in helpline calls received from senior citizens these days and so far during the lockdown we received 240 calls from senior citizens and most of the calls were for medical assistance," said Thapan Das, Manager, Helpline assistance, Telangana. On the assistance and service through the helpline, a spokesperson of Tata Trust said, "senior citizens have been calling on the helpline for assistance. We are helping them by facilitating delivery of essentials like medicines, groceries and green groceries. It is connecting senior citizens with delivery channels such that they receive their needs."

It also says that some senior citizens are also seeking passes for their caregivers and families. With support from the Government of Telangana and the police department, the helpline is trying to get such passes. To find out their requirements of groceries, and other essentials, the helpline is coordinating with old age homes.

This was done at the behest of the Government of Telangana, and these requirements have been conveyed to them. On its own, the helpline, through its partners, has provided support to certain old age homes with masks, sanitisers, etc.