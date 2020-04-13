Hyderabad: High Court extends lockdown period till April 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday extended the second phase of the lockdown period of 16 days from the midnight of April 14 to April 30. A notification has been released by the High Court Registrar on Monday with this effect.

The High Court issued directions for the extension of the suspension of work in all the Subordinate courts, Tribunals, TS Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and Telangana State Judicial Academy. The cases which are listed up to April 30 shall be adjourned automatically en-bloc to a working day after one month, which shall be uploaded in the District Court Website as well as CIS.

The regular judicial and administrative work in the High Court which was suspended till 14th April is extended up to April 30. However, the High Court will take up dire urgent cases, such as bail applications, stay matters, urgent fresh admission matters such as public interest litigations. All the Courts in Telangana State shall remain closed till April 30 or until further orders.