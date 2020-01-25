Hyderabad: High police security at counting centres

Patancheru: High police security to avert any untoward incident had been provided at Elenki Engineering College, Ameenpur, the counting centre of the municipal elections, and six other centres, according to Sangareddy district Collector Hanmanth Rao. Votes polled in the civic body stored in the college and other centres will be counted on January 25, he said on Friday after inspecting the arrangements.The DC said, the counting officials should reach the centres on Saturday morning only .



Adequate parking has been provided at the college and other counting centres like Tara Degree College, Sangareddy, Government Junior College, Sadashivpet, Telangana Model School, Narayankhed, Government Junior College, Jogipet, Andhole, Telangana Model School, Bollaram, and Zilla Parishad High School, Tellapur.