Hyderabad: Hindu organisations celebrate Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Hindu organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists in the city danced to the tune of the song banayenge mandir after viewing the Bhoomi Poojan for the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.



Some of the VHP and Bajrang Dal functionaries gathered at the office of the organisation during the day. The VHP president M Ramaraju, Bajrang Dal convener Subhash Chander and others participated in homam in the office during the morning hours. The leaders later viewed the live telecast of the Bhoomi Poojan on television channels as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed pooja in Ayodhya.

After the pooja was completed, the leaders came out in joy and danced to the tunes of popular song banayenge mandir at the VHP office. Leaders Bandari Ramesh, G Satyamji, K Srinivas and others were present.

The Hindu organisations celebrated by performing pooja and offering sweets to the people at various places in the city. The BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh also performed pooja at his office and later distributed sweets to the people at Puranapul Crossroads. The BJP leader distributed 1,11,000 laddus to the people in his constituency. It is not the dream of Ram bhakts in India but of bhakts worldwide. We are fortunate that we are able to see the temple getting constructed, said Raja Singh.

BJYM leader Laddu Yadav along with other activists distributed sweets to the people at Bhagya Lakshmi Mata temple at Begum Bazar. It is the best day of my life today, said Yadav. BJP leaders Ramesh Yadav, Yogesh, Dinesh Yadav, Chaturbuj, Raju Vayas, Prem Srati, Mahadev were also present.

About 34 singers from across the city assembled at one place and performed pooja and presented Ram bhajans at Kabootar Khana in Old City. Hanuman Jayanthi Samithi and Krishna Gowshala, Banjara Hills performed Sundarkand and recited Hanuman Chalisa along with distributing 5,000 laddus.

Later in the evening, citizens lighted diyas in front of their houses to mark the bhoomi poojan in Ayodhya.