Hyderabad: HMWSSB bags award for best performance in sewage treatment

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has been honored with an esteemed award for its exemplary performance in sewage treatment and its commendable efforts in the rapid construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to achieve 100 percent sewage treatment.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has been honored with an esteemed award for its exemplary performance in sewage treatment and its commendable efforts in the rapid construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to achieve 100 percent sewage treatment. The award was presented by the Pollution Control Board as part of the decade celebrations commemorating the establishment of Telangana State.

During the ceremony, Director Sridhar Babu had the privilege of presenting the award and certificate of appreciation to Danakishore MD, HMWSSB, in recognition of the board's outstanding contributions and dedication to maintaining a high standard of sewage treatment in the region. This accolade serves as a testament to the board's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable wastewater management in Hyderabad.

