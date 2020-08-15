Hyderabad: HOH founder adopts Royal Bengal tiger at Zoological park

Hyderabad: Founder of Human of Hyderabad Tummala Rachana Choudary, visited Nehru Zoological Park, and offered to adopt one Royal Bengal Tiger named "Surya", for a period of one year.

Surya was born to Asha mother and Prabhas father, she along with her mother presented a cheque of Rs 1,00,000/- towards the adoption charges of one Royal Bengal Tiger to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park in the presence of A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park. N Kshitija, thanked Tummala Rachana Choudary, for showing keen interest in adopting one Royal Bengal Tiger for a period of one year.

She also expressed that their commitment in conservation of wild animals is an inspiration to many and hoped that more citizens will come forward for adoption of animals in Nehru Zoological Park, during this Covid-19 pandemic.