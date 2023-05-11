Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali presents medals to police officials

Hyderabad : Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali awarded medals to 281 police officials working in various positions and segments for their service. The Ati-UtkrishtSevaPadak for 2022 was awarded to DGP Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Rajiv Ratan, and other officials. Inspector General of Police (Training) Tarun Joshi, Assistant Commandant 1st Battalion TSSP J Ramdas, and other officials were awarded the 'UtkrishtSevaPadak' for 2022.

Other awards included AtiUtkritSeva Schemes-2022 for 30 police officers, UtkritSeva Schemes-2022 for 28 persons, extraordinary suggestion skill scheme for 7 persons, Central Home Minister Medals for best performance in Investigation for 8 persons, Central Home Minister Medals in Training for 11 persons, ShauryaPadak - 2022 for 11 persons, and MahonnathaSeva - 2022 for 7 police officers among others. Mahmood Ali highlighted that the state government has given priority to the modernization of the police department since the formation of Telangana state, with funds allocated for the appointment of police officers, establishment of new police zones, police divisions, police stations, and the Narcotics Control Department.