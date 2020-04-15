Hyderabad: ICICI commits 100-crore in fight against COVID-19

Hyderabad: ICICI Group announced that it committed Rs 100 crore to support the nation in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Of this, the group pledges to contribute Rs 80 crore to the the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and Rs 20 crore to State governments and local authorities in their efforts to battle the pandemic.

"The sum of Rs 100 crore is being contributed by ICICI Bank and all its subsidiaries," the group said in a statement. Speaking on the initiative, ICICI Bank President Sandeep Batra said, "ICICI Group has always partnered the nation - at the times of progress as well as in times of need. The outbreak of Covid-19 has thrown an unprecedented challenge to the nation and its citizens. It demands us to stand together and fight the challenge."

This is our humble way to salute the heroic efforts of the people, who are at the forefront of this challenge, he added, expressing confidence that the country will win this battle and emerge victorious. ICICI Group said it has provided over 2.13 lakh surgical masks, over 40,000 N95 masks, 20,000 litres of sanitisers, 16,000 gloves, 5,300 personal protection equipment (PPE) suits, 2,600 protective eye gear and equipment like 50 thermal scanners and 3 non-invasive category ventilators to various state departments and hospitals.