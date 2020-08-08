Hyderabad: Idol makers see a bleak year ahead

Hyderabad: Without any purchasers in sight for Ganesh and Durga idols due to the lockdown restrictions imposed on celebrations of festivities this year, the idol makers are left in a lurch without any work.



Many artists see a bleak year ahead due to the heavy losses in business because of the pandemic. There are around 600 workers who have come from different cities of UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Bengal residing in Dhoolpet and are almost out of job because of lesser sales.

Kailash Singh Hazari, the vice-president of Telangana Ganesh Idol Makers Welfare Association, said "Due to the lockdown, we had to cut down manufacturing of idols due to fewer sales. Every year the business makes a turnover of around Rs 40 crore. However, this year it is less than half around Rs 18 crore," he said.

Suraj, owner of Jay Bhavani Ganesh Idol Sales, Dhoolpet, shares, "When we place bulk order for raw materials from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan it costs around Rs 3,500 for one idol, but now it has increased as we are ordering less materials. Meanwhile the buyers are not ready to buy the idols at higher rates due to which we are facing losses at both ends purchasing and selling side."

Miscommunication with police

"A month back the police officials informed us not to make the idols more than five feet as per the regulations, following the same we made five feet idols in large numbers. Now, the recent regulation by the police says that the idols should not be more than three feet in height, there are around 30,000 to 35,000 five feet idols painted and ready for sale in the entire Dhoolpet and around 7,000 to 8,000 below five feet. To save the industry from heavy losses, the idol makers are going to submit a written application to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad to reconsider the regulations and situation of the idol makers.

Moreover, the police are not allowing buyers to enter the area as a result there is a drastic drop in the sales of idols this year, adds Hazari.

Ganesh fete a low-key affair

Due to COVID pandemic, Ganesh festival will not be celebrated with the fanfare witnessed every year. Keeping the current situation in mind Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi appealed to all the Ganesh Pandal organisers to immerse their respective mandal Ganesh idols in their respective lakes.

"Only a few people will be allowed for the immersion procession and in pandals, maintaining physical distancing. During the festivities, Covid preventive measures like social distancing, sanitisers and masks will be mandatory to enter pandals and processions," said Bhagwant Rao, General Secretary, Utsav Samiti.





Khairatabad Ganesh idol



After holding talks for a month over the measures to be taken during Ganesh celebrations at Khairatabad pandal during prevailing COVID pandemic, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee has decided to install a nine-foot tall clay idol this year. The raw material for the idol has been imported from W Bengal and 15 artisans would be making the idol. Currently eight workers have started the work and the rest will join them soon.

"The theme of the idol is being designed in the form of Lord Dhanwantari, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, also known as Hindu god of ayurveda, metaphorically signifying the fight and struggles to find vaccine for treating corona virus. This year devotees will not be allowed for physical darshan at the pandal. However, they can see the 11-day puja online to be aired live on all platforms. This year there won't be any procession as for the first time the immersion will be carried out at the pandal itself instead of Tank Bund," said Utsav Committee chairman S Sudershan.

"Idols of Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswathi will be kept on the both sides of the main deity resembling money and education. We hope by the time Ganesh utsav is over we find the cure for COVID with the blessing of lord Ganesh, Laxmi and Saraswati," added Sudershan.









The popular Ganesh idol at Khairatabad, which was a towering 61 feet last year would be only 9 feet this time on instructions from the government to restrict the size in view of low-key celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic. The idol at Khairatabad is usually the tallest in the city and attracts thousands of devotees from far and wide.



