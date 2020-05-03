Hyderabad: Intermittent power cuts in parts of city

Hyderabad: Parts of the city faced intermittent power cuts on Saturday as maintenance works are being taken up during the lockdown. People in areas such as Sainathpuram, Sri Nagar Colony and many other areas in the city received a text message stating, "Power Supply in your area will be interrupted from 02/05/20, 13:48 to 02/05/20, 14:20 due to Miscellaneous Inconvenience regretted Government of Telangana."

These power cuts are adding to the discomfort of people already sulking over being stuck in homes for over a month in sweltering heat of summer. Shekhar R, a resident of AS Rao Nagar, who is a techie by profession says the power cuts hamper the internet speed and connection.

Due to power cut, one has to work until his laptop battery lasts and has to use mobile's hotspot for internet, which slows internet speed. Similarly Sudha, a teacher by profession who resides in Sainathpuram, said, "During the lockdown everybody has to stay indoors. I don't understand why the government is cutting the power.

We have to run our daily errands and electricity cuts make our job more difficult." An official of TSSPDCL sub-division office at ECIL has this to say: "We have to run routine check-ups of power lines and for the same we have to stop power supply in some areas for a few hours. "