Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Jakka Reddy thanks people for voting

Hyderabad: Jakka Reddy thanks people for voting
Highlights

Election returning officer B Srinivas issued the declaration certificate of winning to the division TRS party mayor candidate Jakka Venkat Reddy on...

Peerzadiguda: Election returning officer B Srinivas issued the declaration certificate of winning to the division TRS party mayor candidate Jakka Venkat Reddy on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jakka said, "I will be always available in the division to clear any issue. I thank everyone for voting me and making me win the municipal election." Later, he participated in the celebrations organised in the party office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
TRS is buried in Telangana: MP Aravind26 Jan 2020 8:04 PM GMT

TRS is buried in Telangana: MP Aravind

Finally, it
Finally, it's India versus Pakistan!
Hyderabad: NREGS labour budget reduced by 12 per cent
Hyderabad: NREGS labour budget reduced by 12 per cent
Kamareddy: N Jahnavi, P Sushma vying for Kamareddy civic chief post
Kamareddy: N Jahnavi, P Sushma vying for Kamareddy civic chief...
Hyderabad: New patrol vehicles to make NH-44 safer
Hyderabad: New patrol vehicles to make NH-44 safer

More From Entertainment

More >>
Gripping Poster Of 26 Jan 2020 6:45 PM GMT

Gripping Poster Of 'O Pitta Katha'

Is Mahesh Babu Undergoing A Knee Surgery?
Is Mahesh Babu Undergoing A Knee Surgery?
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Wedding Date Fixed: Is Kannada Actress The Bride?
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Wedding Date Fixed: Is Kannada Actress The...
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into '3 Monkeys'
Big B sings
Big B sings 'Jana Gana...' with differently-abled kids


Top