Hyderabad: Jakka Reddy thanks people for voting
Peerzadiguda: Election returning officer B Srinivas issued the declaration certificate of winning to the division TRS party mayor candidate Jakka Venkat Reddy on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Jakka said, "I will be always available in the division to clear any issue. I thank everyone for voting me and making me win the municipal election." Later, he participated in the celebrations organised in the party office.
