Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad made greater strides in the last two years, says VC Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy

Hyderabad : Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Vice-Chancelor, Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy said that several initiatives have been launched during the past two years after he assumed charge as the vice-chancellor.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, he said, as part of the administrative reforms, he prevented the wastage and undesired expenses the University conducts both pre-audit and post-audit for all financial payments before and after making payments. All bills should be carefully scrutinised and see that the bills conform to the norms prescribed by the UGC and State government. This has helped in saving a substantial amount for the University exchequer.

Mini-library and study room facilities have been created in girls’ hotels.

The University has started new constituent colleges: JNTUH College of Engineering at Sircilla, JNTUH College of Pharmacy at Sultanpur and JNTU College of Engineering at Wanaparthi in the last two years.

The University has organised Golden Jubilee celebrations and the JNTUH Golden Jubilee Year 2021-2022 was heralded by erecting Golden Jubilee Pylon by the Governor of Telangana State & the Chancellor of JNTUH Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In the NIRF rankings, the University is ranked 76 in the Engineering Stream of NIRF Rankings 2022. In the last two years JNTU-H has allowed more than twelve affiliated colleges to become autonomous and proposals for five more were sent to the UGC for approval, he added.

“By the beginning of the new Academic year the strength of autonomous colleges under JNTU-H jurisdiction will grow to 60 colleges making JNTU-H have a greater number of autonomous engineering colleges in the country”.

Reforms in the autonomous colleges and affiliation of the colleges helped in increasing transparency and g using accountability removing any unfair practices like curbing using fake PhD certificates.

As part of the infrastructure development, two ultra-modern seminars cum- conference halls namely Golden Jubilee Conference Hall and J-Hub, an event centre with a seating capacity of 1,020 and 250 respectively, swimming pool for the physical well-being of the students, staff and faculty are put to use.

Similarly, two walking tracks and one basketball and another tennis court are planned and will be brought to use in one month’s time.

A Weather Station donated by the City University of New York has been installed and the data generated from the station is shared with various organizations.

The University has developed several digital classrooms and an e Content Studio.

An All-India Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Universities offering Engineering and Technology Programmes was organised for an in-depth discussion on what more can be added to the present structure and changes to be implemented in the institutions to scale up its infrastructure and other education logistics to achieve excellence.

The joint Board of Studies meeting held syllabi revision and for the successful implementation of various aspects of National Education Policy-2020 by critically going through the academic regulations, introduction of multiple exit policy, minor courses in IoT, to enhance the employability skills of the students.

Besides organising the convocation the university has launched several new courses in the emerging areas including dual degree programmes and courses through online education. The university is offering collaborative prorammes with several foreign universities. Also, entered into MoUs with about 20 top technological institutions in the world, he added.