Hyderabad: Joyalukkas to open two showrooms in city

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 7:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Joyalukkas to open two showrooms in city
Hyderabad: Joyalukkas, jeweller, is expanding its presence in Hyderabad with the opening of two new showrooms in Vanasthalipuram and Kokapet. These state-of-the-art stores, set to open on February 20 and 21, promise an unforgettable jewellery shopping experience, featuring contemporary interiors and spacious layouts tailored to every jewellery lover’s needs.

To celebrate the grand inauguration, Joyalukkas is offering a special 40% discount on making charges (VA) for all gold, diamond, platinum, precious stone and silver jewellery. This exclusive offer is valid until March 8, making it the perfect time to visit.

Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman and MD, expressed excitement about the expansion, emphasising Joyalukkas’ commitment to bringing elegant, high-quality jewellery to Hyderabad.

