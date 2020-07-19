Hyderabad: Judicial functioning of High Court to remain suspended till August 14

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Registrar General A Venkateshwara Reddy on Saturday issued a notification regarding the suspension of regular judicial work in the High Court and subordinate courts in the State till August 14 due to Covid pandemic.

The High Court will accept either online or physical filing of cases from July 20 onwards and take up urgent matters such as PILs, bails, stay petitions etc. The cases filed by physical filing will be scrutinized duly disinfected after 48 hours in the normal course. Video conferencing shall continue to be in force until further orders.

