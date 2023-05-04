Hyderabad: K Chandrashekar Rao to inaugurate Bharat Rashtra Samiti Delhi office today

Hyderabad : Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the party’s central office building in Delhi on Thursday. The office was built in the most magnificent manner as per ‘vastu sastra’ in Basant Vihar. The construction of the four-storey party office was started last year. KCR will take up BRS expansion activities from the Delhi office. The BRS chief will enter the office after performing rituals and special pujas and occupy his seat. Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar are constantly monitoring the work related to the BRS Bhavan and overseeing the inauguration. The party office is spread over 11,000 square ft. The lower ground floor will have a media hall and servant quarters. A canteen, reception lobby and four chambers for the general secretaries are on the ground floor. KCR’s chamber, other chambers and conference halls are on the first floor. A total of 20 rooms are available on the second and third floors. They include the suits of the president and the working president; the remaining 18 are rooms.