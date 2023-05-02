Hyderabad: K Chandrashekar Rao to open BRS Bhavan tomorrow

Hyderabad : Close after inaugurating the new Secretariat building in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is now set to inaugurate BRS Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. KCR is leaving for the national capital on Wednesday.

Sources said that KCR will stay in Delhi for three to four days and hold talks with leaders of a few political parties and explore the possibility of admitting them into BRS. He will also discuss national political scenarios with them. KCR wants to know which all parties are like-minded and are willing to join hands to fight against the Modi-led BJP government.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, MP J Santhosh Kumar and other leaders are already in Delhi to oversee the arrangements for the inauguration of the BRS office. The new party office will be equipped with all facilities, including conference halls, boarding facility and special rooms for the top leaders. KCR invited some leaders from SP, AAP, DMK, RJD and JMM for the inauguration of the party office.

BRS working president KTR will also be going to Delhi. He is likely to hold meetings with some leaders of different parties in the new office on Thursday.