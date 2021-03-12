Hyderabad: KCR launches Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations at public gardens

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday launched Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations at Public Gardens. He hoisted the national flag and said that Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a milestone in the history of Indian Independence and in the history of the world.

"Many people fought for the freedom before Mahatma Gandhi. But it was only after the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi that the freedom struggle erupted. The salt satyagraha united the whole country and the celebrations are being launched on the same day. The history of independence must be passed on to today's generations," the Chief Minister said.





Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and others were present.

On the other hand, governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took part in the celebrations at police parade grounds in Hanamkonda.

The Telangana government made grand plans to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav for 75 weeks i.e March 12 to August 15 marking 75 years of Indian Independence and the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the same purpose.