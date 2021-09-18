Hyderabad: KTR distributes three-wheeler vehicles under 'Gift A Smile'

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday distributed three-wheeler vehicles under 'Gift A Smile' programme to the disable persons here at Tourism Plaza in Begumpet. The vehicles were handed over to 109 people under the programme which was launched on minister KT Rama Rao's birthday last year.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government has conducted several welfare programmes among them was 'Gift A Smile' under which many ambulances were donated to the hospitals. "The three-wheeler bikes gifted under the programme will help the disabled to travel and MP Ranjith Reddy is raising the issues pertaining to the state in the parliament ," Rama Rao said.

The minister further said that the government gave away seven ambulances to the government hospitals in Chevella and digital TVs were given in all the villages during COVID times. He assured that the government will be in support to the disabled in all the times.