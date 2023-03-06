Hyderabad: KTR takes a jibe at Union Government over Adani project in Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday took a jibe at Central government over Adani project in Sri Lanka and said "One Nation – One Friend" was the new scheme in "A Mitr Kaal".



The Minister was commenting on the Sri Lanka Government's new version on the Adani project. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister was quoted in a newspaper saying Colombo saw the Adani Group Projects in Sri Lanka as a "Government to Government kind of deal".

Rama Rao on Monday tweeted: "Sri Lanka Govt says Adani project is Govt – to – Govt deal !!"

Earlier the same Sri Lankan government had said that PM Modi forced them to hand the project to Adani. "One Nation – One Friend" is the new scheme in "A Mitr Kaal," Rama Rao said.