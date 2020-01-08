Hyderabad: KTR visits minister Jagadish Reddy at NIMS
TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao visited the Minister for Education Jagadish Reddy at NIMS after the latter admitted to hospital due to high fever.
KT Rama Rao enquired about Jagadish Reddy's health condition and hoped for a speedy recovery. Minister. He also asked the doctors to provide better treatment to Reddy.
Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, government whip Balka Suman and others were among the public representatives who accompanied KT Rama Rao.
8 Jan 2020 3:30 PM GMT