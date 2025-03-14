Hyderabad Leads the Way in Cardiac Emergency Care with India's First Resuscitation Academy

Speaking at the launch event, Dr GV Ramana Rao, Director of the Emergency Medicine Learning Centre (EMLC) & Research at EMRI, highlighted the academy’s mission to transform cardiac care in India. “Having pioneered the 108 emergency ambulance services, we now seek to replicate rapid response models for cardiac emergencies. The academy is dedicated to improving cardiac arrest survival rates, a pressing issue given India’s high burden of sudden cardiac deaths,” he stated.

Strengthening Emergency Response Infrastructure

R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare and CEO of Aarogyasri Trust, Telangana, emphasised the state's efforts in expanding emergency services. Telangana currently boasts one ambulance for every 64,500 people, surpassing the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s recommended ratio of one per 100,000. The state aims to further reduce this to one ambulance per 50,000 people, reinforcing its commitment to accessible emergency healthcare.

Despite India reporting 1.2 million sudden cardiac arrests annually, awareness of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) remains critically low at just 2%, with bystander intervention being rare. The academy seeks to address this gap by providing specialised training in resuscitation techniques, joining 30 other countries with similar advanced initiatives.

A Global Standard for Cardiac Survival

The inaugural leadership workshop at the EMRI GHS campus witnessed participation from over 75 experts, including doctors from NIMS, Apollo, and government health officials. The two-day residential workshop introduced the Global Resuscitation Alliance’s (GRA) 10-Step Strategy, an internationally recognised framework for enhancing cardiac arrest survival rates.

The academy aims to increase the return of spontaneous circulation in cardiac arrest cases from 2% to 10% by 2030. With structured training and nationwide implementation of global best practices, Hyderabad is setting a new benchmark for emergency cardiac care in India.