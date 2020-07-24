Hyderabad: Lions Club to supply oxygen concentrator

Hyderabad: Following the reports about Covid-19 patients suffering due to non-availability of oxygen in hospitals in the city, a team of Lions Club of Hyderabad East in coordination with Tapadia Diagnostic Centre (TDC) has initiated supplying 'Portable Oxygen Concentrator' free of cost to the needy families.



"The initiative is a brain child of Dr Radheshyam Tapadia, owner of Tapadia Diagnostic Centre. Soon the team of Lions Club of Hyderabad East also joined him in the cause. Portable oxygen concentrator is a device that concentrates the oxygen from a gas supply and helps the patient breath properly. However, the facility would only be available to people having proper prescriptions," nformed Umesh Agarwal, the treasurer of the club.

Since, he said, the concentrator is a costly machine, the people in need have to furnish the prescription, test reports, Aadhaar card and address proof besides a reference from any of the Lions Club member to get the same.

Lion Dr Vijayalakshmi Morusupally, PRO, Lions Club Hyderabad East, said, "Daily we are receiving over 200 calls for concentrator machine which highlights how volatile the situation has become due to coronavirus pandemic. We have only eight machines to supply, however, given the unprecedented number of calls we are trying our best to make it available for the people desperately in need of the same."

Taking people's pressing need for the machine, Dr Radheshyam, president of Lions Club, Neelesh Cheeda and other members of the team have decided to start a service of providing concentrator machines free of cost to needy families so to help the patients quarantined in their own houses. "It is high time every one, especially NGOs and corporate, came forward and helped the people living through the contagion," she said.