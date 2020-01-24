Hyderabad Literary Festival kicks off in style

Hyderabad: The 10th edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) got off to a colourful start at the Vidyaranya High School here on Friday. There are 150 events including exhibitions, murals, storytelling sessions, book launches and several panel discussions on contemporary events.

The festival will also feature a rich mix of authors, film directors and poets, who will be presenting various realms of creativity; poetry, literary fiction and non-fiction and movies. Malayalam is the language in focus at HLF 2020.

Kerala's music and dance are distinguished by several folk dance forms such as Koodiyattam, Theyyam, Kathakali and Mohiniattam. At HLF2020, an evening of Koodiyattam will enliven the audience.

