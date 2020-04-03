Hyderabad: Lockdown spurs GHMC to fast track SRDP works

Hyderabad: The State government has released funds to the tune of Rs 2,399 crores for SRDP (Strategic Road Development Project) works to make Hyderabad a traffic-free city. So far works worth around Rs 1500 crores have been completed, taken up by GHMC projects engineering wing under various packages.

Construction companies are taking lockdown period as a great chance and are gearing up to complete the works as per schedule. To avoid delay in bills payment, the government has made available SBI bonds worth Rs 2,500 crore at the disposal of GHMC. Rs 500 crore from SBI bonds and Rs 370 crore from GHMC funds are spent on clearing bills. Bill worth around Rs 200 crore are kept ready for payment.

GHMC along with construction companies is taking special steps to take up works worth Rs 834 crore covering around 11 SRDP works without causing any disturbance to neighbours or labour during the lockdown period. Officials are of the opinion that the works can be completed as per schedule without any delay. As there is no traffic on roads due to lockdown, works are taken up in a speedy manner.

All suggestions made by government due to Covid-19 are being strictly adhered to in all places where work is going on. Construction companies have come up to take up construction works entrusted by GHMC by using less labour during these tough times.

Along with L&T company, a few other companies doing business with China have stopped taking up electrical works.

So far works worth Rs 356 crore have been completed out of Rs Rs 834 crore works taken up in 11 packages.The government has instructed all the concerned to complete works worth Rs 436 crore by June.