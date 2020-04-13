Hyderabad: Lockdown troubles touch Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The COIVID-19 lockdown troubles touched Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Monday. It may be mentioned here the junior minister has been assigned to oversee the command control centre established at the North Block by the Union Home Ministry. Also, due to lockdown, he could not reach Hyderabad to perform the rites of the first death anniversary of his mother on Monday.

Following this, he has to perform the rituals at his home in Delhi and his wife Kavya Reddy and children and other family members have to participate from his native village Thimmapur in the rites online.

The minister said that being a union minister discharging home affairs, he did not want to violate lockdown measures issued by his own ministry to fight against the COVID-19. Hence, he decided to perform the rituals at his official residence at Delhi alone.

Following his decision, his family members participated in the rituals through video conference from his native village in Timmapur. Meanwhile, on completion of the rituals, the minister's wife took to streets distributing masks to people. She said that since the Secundrabad MP and the union minister is engaged in his official duties, she has taken up the distribution of vegetables to the needy and poor in his parliamentary constituency.

Appealing to people to strictly follow the lockdown measures and not to venture out of their homes, she asked people to wear masks in case they have to come in emergencies and maintain social distancing. That apart, a group of BJP leaders led by party MLC N Rama Chander Rao have handed over 3000 litres of real fruit juice packets to the City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on behalf of the union minister.

The BJP leaders said that the union minister in appreciation to the services of the police personnel in the city in implementing the lockdown wanted to distribute the fruit juice packets for them as a token of appreciation.