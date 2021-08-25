Hyderabad: Major bureaucratic rejig on cards

Hyderabad: A major bureaucratic reshuffle is on the cards in Telangana and an exercise in this direction has begun with the promotion of three senior IAS officials as Special Chief Secretaries. The Chief Minister would be utilising their services for the effective implementation of various welfare schemes launched by the government.

Finance Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and Additional Director General of MCRHRD Institute Harpreet Singh have been promoted as Special Chief Secretaries.

Top officials said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants to entrust Ramakrishna Rao and Arvind Kumar the responsibility of monitoring some key departments. At present, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is looking after all revenue-generating departments like Revenue, Commercial Taxes, Excise and Stamps and Registrations. Since the Chief Secretary is busy with state-level developments, including monitoring of corona crisis, officials said that a few revenue generating wings would be allotted to the Finance Secretary soon.

As the government appointed Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar as Vice Chairman and MD of TSRTC, officials said that Roads & Buildings Secretary Sunil Sharma, who held the RTC MD post, would be given the responsibility of Mining department which was also monitored by the Chief Secretary. MA&UD Secretary Arvind Kumar would also get an additional key post. He is likely to be appointed as the Secretary (Full Additional Charge) to Energy department as the incumbent Sandeep Kumar Sultania is also handling Panchayat Raj and Education departments.



