Hyderabad: Man attempts to slit his throat after tiff with wife

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man attempted suicide by slitting his throat here at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Friday. The victim was identified as Naresh.

Naresh, a tailor is a resident of Petbasheerabad. He is alleged to be an alcoholic quarrelled with his wife after which he took a knife and slit his throat in a fit of rage.

Family members immediately shifted him to a hospital by family members. His condition is stated to be critical.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. According to the police, the man used to quarrel frequently with his family members in an inebriated state.