Hyderabad man duped of Rs 1.07 crore in digital arrest

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested three key cyber fraudsters from New Delhi for their involvement in a ‘digital arrest’ fraud, in which they posed as officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch and cheated victims of Rs 1.07 crore.

Police arrested Gurdeep Singh alias Lucky Narang (42) runs money exchange and travel business, Har Preet Singh alias Karan Kowshik Viraj (36) works as a RO technician, and Kumar Mohit Kowshik (30) planning to start a food business. They were also involved in many cyber crimes across the country, including Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

According to police, on October 16, 2025, the 62-year-old from Hyderabad lodged a complaint, in which he stated that he received a call from an unknown person, claiming that Mumbai crime branch police and his phone number and Aadhaar card was involved in illegal activities. He was manipulated into depositing Rs 1.07 crore under the guise of a money laundering investigation, with threats of arrest and career damage.

V Aravind Babu, DCP Cyber Crimes, said that the accused persons formed a gang that collected current bank accounts and bank credentials and used them for cyber frauds.

They used to call bank account holders to hotels in Delhi, Jaipur and other cities by offering commission amounts and providing accommodation, while operating cyber frauds.

“They would receive money transfers from victims and simultaneously transfer the funds to the kingpin of the cyber fraud. On the provocation of all three accused and other accused persons Prashant Kumar and Deepak Kumar handed over his YES Bank account and credentials to them.

After handing over the credentials, all accused persons and their associates assembled at various hotels in New Delhi and tested the internet banking facility of Deepak Bank account. After successful testing, the three accused took Deepak to Jaipur, where the kingpin of the offence used this account in the digital arrest case and everyone received their commission amounts,” said the DCP. In this case, the account holder Deepak Gahlawat and the account supplier Prashant Kumar were previously arrested in New Delhi and sent to judicial custody.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime advised the citizens to beware of impersonation and fake legal threat scams and asked not to trust unknown callers claiming to be from police, CBI, court, or TRAI, never share OTPs, Aadhaar, bank account details, or personal information over phone.