Hyderabad: Man found murdered in Narsingi

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was found murdered at Narsingi on the city outskirts in Rangareddy district on Saturday.

The victim, who is yet to be identified was attacked with sharp weapons on the neck.

The local residents informed the police, who reached the spot and examined it. The Dog Squad and CLUES Team visited the spot.

The Narsingi police are investigating. The body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem

Earlier in the day, upset over life and his ill health, a man allegedly committed suicide in his house at Kapra in Kushaiguda on Thursday night.

Police said that the man identified as Ravi Kumar (35), who was working at hardware shop and was upset for some time, hanged himself in his bedroom. No suicide note was found.

The Kushaiguda police are investigating. The body was shifted to nearby government hospital for post-mortem.