Hyderabad: Man held for killing neighbour's dog

The Saroor Nagar police on Sunday arrested a man for shooting his neighbour's 15-year-old male dog to death here at the Bapu Nagar colony.

Based on the complaint by a milk vendor Raju Yadav who owns the dog, the police took the accused, Avinash (38) into custody. Getting into details, the accused said he was angry with the dog named 'Blacky' which used to enter his house where he was rearing rabbits and hens and used to frighten them by barking.

On Sunday, Avinash shot the dog with a gun around 4 pm. The animal which suffered serious injuries in the abdomen was dead on the spot.

The police seized gun which Avinash bought for Rs 18,000 a few years ago and shifted the dog's body to Government Veterinary Hospital in Saroornagar for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.

